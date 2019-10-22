Maine man indicted in 23-year-old West Bridgewater rape

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maine man was indicted Tuesday on rape charges stemming from an incident that took place in West Bridgewater in 1996, officials said.

Ivan Keith, 61, of Seal Cove, Maine was indicted on one count of rape, kidnapping open and gross lewdness and failure to register as a sex offender, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

The indictment alledges that on November 22, 1996 a woman was walking along a dirt path nearby West Bridgewater High School when a male jumped in front of her on the path.

Keith allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

in 2013, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab was able to link DNA evidence from the 1996 investigation with that of three other rapes that occurred in two other counties during the same time period.

In August of this year, the lab matched Keith’s DNA with the evidence found on all four of the victims.

He is also facing rape charges in Bristol and Norfolk counties.

He is currently being held without bail until his arraignment.

