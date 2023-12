Monday’s storm claimed the life of a man in Maine.

Police in Windham said the 40-year-old was killed when he was hit by a piece of a tree.

Authorities said the individual was working to clear debris off the roof of his home during the height of the storm when he was struck by another piece of that tree.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)