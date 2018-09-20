Maine man killed in crash while crossing road on lawnmower

UNITY, Maine (AP) — Officials in Maine say a crash involving a car and a lawnmower has left a 66-year-old man dead and a 5-year-old girl with severe injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon when Clement Blakney and his granddaughter were hit by an SUV as they were crossing the road on a lawnmower in front of Blakney’s home in Unity. WMTW-TV reports Blakney died Thursday morning and the girl is expected to survive.

The SUV driver also suffered injuries in the crash.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash and if charges will be filed. Authorities say they do not believe the woman driving the SUV was speeding.

