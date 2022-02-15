MINOT, Maine (AP) — A man wanted for robbery rammed a state police cruiser and hit another car during a wild pursuit through Auburn that ended when his vehicle rolled over in Minot, officials said.

The driver refused to get out of the vehicle on Monday until police arrived with a dog, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man was trying to ram police cruisers during the chase and his SUV went out of control after striking one of them, said Shannon Moss, state police spokesperson. Authorities discovered cocaine and fentanyl in the vehicle, Moss said.

The man was charged with driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, refusing to submit to arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal speed and other traffic infractions, Moss said.

