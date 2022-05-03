LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — A man from Maine who admitted that he intentionally hit a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper with his car has been sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison.

Galen Sailer, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, was sentenced Monday in Laclede County Court.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage, KOLR reported.

Prosecutors said Sailer admitted to intentionally hitting the trooper in a parking lot in Lebanon on Feb. 10, 2021 after the trooper had made a traffic stop. The trooper said at the time that Sailer talked about his brother being killed by a police officer in Arizona.

The trooper suffered a broken bone.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)