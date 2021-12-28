BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a Maine man charged with murder in the strangulation death of his wife.

Frederick Allen Jr. previously pleaded not guilty after being charged in January 2020 after police found his wife’s body in their home in Newport.

The 37-year-old Anielka Allen was close to graduating from Beal College’s medical assisting program when she was killed.

The Allens had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, a month before the killing. However, Anielka Allen later dismissed the divorce in a handwritten statement before her death.

Frederick Allen suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after an injury in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, officials said. Before his arrest, he was getting counseling from the Togus VA Medical Center.

