Maine man shot while playing disc golf sues shooter

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Lewiston man is suing the person who shot him in the face while he was playing disc golf two years ago.

Cameron Hart was playing disc golf in Turner when Troy Jordan fired a handgun on a neighboring property. A bullet hit Hart in the face, but he survived.

In a lawsuit filed last month, Hart said he and a friend yelled at Jordan to stop shooting because they heard the bullets coming toward them on the disc golf course but that Jordan continued to fire shots, eventually hitting Hart, the Sun Journal reported.

At the time, Maine state police said Jordan was firing the gun at targets to practice and that the bullet likely ricocheted off something and struck Hart.

The lawsuit filed in Androscoggin County Superior Court seeks damages from Jordan for negligence, assault and battery.

Hart is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and developed post-traumatic stress disorder, he said in the lawsuit, and he experienced flashbacks when he was shot.

In a response to the suit, Jordan admitted a fragment of a bullet he fired hit Hart in the face but “denies that he was negligent, reckless and that he acted intentionally to cause harm,” the newspaper reported.

