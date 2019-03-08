Maine man sleeping in trash bin gets dumped in garbage truck

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Bangor Fire Department says a man who was sleeping in a trash bin survived getting dumped along with the other contents into a garbage truck.

Officials said passers-by heard the man’s cries for help Friday morning and alerted the garbage truck driver, who was unaware of the perilous situation.

Bangor Fire crews assisted in getting the man out.

The episode unfolded at the Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The transient man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

