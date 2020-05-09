Maine man sues NRA over incessant phone calls

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man is crossing swords with the National Rifle Association over unwanted phone calls.

Travis McBride, of Casco, contends the NRA has used an automatic dialing system to place calls to people including those who placed their phone numbers on the federal Do Not Call Registry.

In his lawsuit, McEvan contends he received multiple calls per week and the calls continued even after he told them he did not want to purchase an NRA membership and did not want them to call him, the complaint says.

People across the country allegedly received similar calls, the Bangor Daily News reports. Neither the NRA nor the marketing firm immediately returned requests for comment, the newspaper said.

The lawsuit claims the NRA and InfoCision violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The law “gives consumers the right to be left alone by telemarketers unless they get permission first,” McEwen’s attorney, Kim Stephens of Washington, said. “In its all-consuming desire to refill its coffers, the NRA has brazenly violated that right.”

