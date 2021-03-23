NEW SHARON, Maine (AP) — An 85-year-old man suffered burns over 80% of his body when he accidentally set himself on fire, officials said.

John Gill, of New Sharon, was burning trash in a barrel when he added gasoline, causing flames to erupt early Monday evening, the fire marshal’s office said.

Gill, who was critically injured, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland by a LifeFlight helicopter due to his injuries.

