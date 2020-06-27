Maine man’s art captures the attention of Big Papi, Source Magazine

BUXTON, MAINE (WHDH) – A Maine man’s portraits have gone viral after former Red Sox player David Ortiz shared one piece of work on social media.

A painting of George Floyd caught Big Papi’s attention after teacher and lacrosse coach Eamon White posted it to his instagram. The portrait has gotten 40,000 likes since and was posted on Source Magazine’s Instagram account.

“I’m very surprised. I never thought anything I was doing would go that crazy and that viral that fast,” White said.

Other works of art, including portraits of Breonna Taylor and Martin Luther King are meant to inspire people to have conversations about discrimination.

“It could’ve been anybody. It could be you, someone else you know, your neighbor, something like that,” White said.

He said he isn’t looking to sell his artwork but just wants to get them out there for people to see in hopes that it will begin a dialogue on what’s happening in today’s world.

“Whether they like it or dislike it makes them talk about it, makes them talk about the hard things,” White said.

