AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s marijuana enthusiasts expect to soon find out where they can finally legally buy the products they want.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy plans to announce the first batch of licensed marijuana businesses on Tuesday. That will include retail stores as well as cultivators, testing facilities and producers.

Marijuana won’t be available for sale for about another month, but the issuance of licenses is a major hurdle for the state’s cannabis industry. Mainers voted to legalize marijuana with a 2016 vote, but the rollout of rules, regulations and licenses has been slow going.

The state previously issued dozens of conditional marijuana licenses that needed further evaluation.

