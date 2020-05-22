Maine marijuana smokers causes fire in field, officials say

COOPER, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who was smoking marijuana while mowing a field is being blamed for starting a wildfire.

The man lost his footing, fell down and lost his joint while mowing a field.

“He then walked back up to his house and then turned and noticed the field was on fire,” according to the forest service.

Two acres burned in the blaze on Thursday.

There’s been a spate of wildfires in Maine. The Maine Forest Service on Friday was battling active wildfires in Baxter State Park and in Island Falls near May Mountain.

As of earlier this month, there had been 380 forest firest that had burned 180 acres of land, according to the Maine Forest Service.

