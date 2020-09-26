Maine moose season beginning as bear season winds down

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Maine’s annual moose hunt is soon to get started just as the state’s bear hunt is beginning to wind down.

The moose hunt begins in limited parts of the state, mostly in the far north and Downeast region, on Monday. The moose hunt is broken up into several short stretches, and this one ends on Oct. 3.

The bear hunt began in late August and lasts until late November. However, the vast majority of bears are harvested with the use of bait. The last day of the year in which it’s legal to lure bears with bait is Saturday.

Maine is also in the midst of some of its annual gamebird seasons. The firearms season for deer is scheduled to take place in November.

