Maine, New Hampshire coasts under flood and flash flood watch

Parts of the Maine and New Hampshire coasts could see flooding until later this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal areas are under a flash flood warning until 4:30 p.m. and a flood watch until 7 p.m., the NWS said.

Heavy rains will lead to water level rises on all rivers as well.

Affected areas include Androscoggin, Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Interior Cumberland, Interior Waldo, Interior York, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc in Maine.

In New Hampshire, affected areas include Belknap, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack, Southern Carroll, Strafford, and Western And Central Hillsborough.

