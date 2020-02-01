Maine officials warn of tainted drugs after spike in overdoses

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine authorities are warning residents about tainted drugs after a spike in overdose cases.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday that at least 10 overdoses were reported in Cumberland County since Friday night. No one has died, but in some cases multiple doses of overdose reversal medication were required to revive patients.

Officials say many of the patients reported buying what they thought was cocaine, but it appears the drugs contained other substances.

