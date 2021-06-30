PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A coronavirus pandemic emergency order was slated to end on Wednesday for one of the most vaccinated states in the country.

Maine has been under a “state of civil emergency” since the early days of the pandemic. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has used the order to use state resources to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Mills has called the end of the emergency order a key step for Maine, which has largely reopened its economy and rescinded most mask orders. Nearly 70% of residents who are 20 years of age or older are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Republicans and Democrats in the state have disagreed over whether Mills allowed the order to go on for too long, and whether it gave her too much authority. Most Democrats have defended it as an important part of the state’s response.

