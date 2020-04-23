Maine plans gradual reopening of state; unemployment levels

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine will reopen its economy gradually following a process that will require the government and private industry to work together, the state’s governor said Thursday.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, did not offer a firm date for when Maine will reopen for business. She said the state will rely on public health data to work with industries and “determine how they can reopen safely at the right time in the right way.”

The process of reopening will require some industries in the state to do business in unfamiliar ways, Mills said. Depending on the nature of the industry, that could range from closing office break rooms to making broad changes in how business is performed, she said.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will also create measures to detect potential resurgences of the virus that could require restrictions to be reapplied after they are lifted, the governor’s office said.

The state remains under a stay-at-home order issued by Mills until at least April 30. Mills also announced on Thursday that the state is launching an online portal so residents can offer their ideas about reopening.

Mills said she would “love to see the tourists come here in July and August,” and she’s hopeful it can happen, but it’s too early to say.

UNEMPLOYMENT LEVELS OFF

Unemployment claims have slowed somewhat in Maine, but remain much higher than historical averages.

A total of 11,560 people made initial claims for unemployment compensation in the week that ended April 18, the Maine Department of Labor reported. That was the lowest number of initial claims in the last five weeks.

State labor commissioner Laura Fortman said there is still “no question that Maine people and small businesses are continuing to face significant economic hardship because of the coronavirus.”

Continued claims for the week were more than 66,000, the highest number on record and more than twice the peak during the last recession in early 2009, the department said.

ACADIA DELAYS OPENING

Acadia National Park, Maine’s only national park, has delayed the start-up of key operations until June. Park campgrounds, which normally open in May, are delayed in opening until June 15, the National Park Service said.

The service said operations could face further delays based on the state of the pandemic.

MORE CASES, DEATHS

The number of deaths from the coronavirus rose by five to 44, state officials said Thursday. The number of cases increased by 30 to 937, officials said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia.

STAYING AT HOME

New cellphone data suggests about 40% of Mainers are staying put in their homes on any given day, abiding by the governor’s stay-at-home order.

The percentage of Mainers staying home grew steadily to around 35% after the state’s first coronavirus case was announced on March 12, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The figure rose to its current level after Mills issued a formal stay-at-home order on March 31. The newspaper cited an analysis by SafeGraph.

