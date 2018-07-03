Maine police department warning of ‘widespread rabies epidemic’

BRUNSWICK, MAINE (WHDH) — Police in Brunswick, Maine are warning the public after four wild animals tested positive for rabies in a three-week span.

The latest animal to test positive, a fox, attacked a man gardening on Bouchard Drive Friday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The man was able to subdue the fox with a shovel without being exposed.

“Areas of town which have had at least one animal test positive include Downtown, Meadowbrook, Pleasant Street and River Road,” police wrote in the post. “The rabies epidemic appears to be widespread. It is imperative that all animals that can be vaccinated are current on their rabies shots. Residents and visitors should also be extra vigilant when they encounter wildlife.”

Police also posted a series of precautions:

Avoid wild animals, particularly if they are acting strangely (out at an odd time of day, do not appears to fear humans, etc.)

If you encounter an animal that you suspect may have rabies, get inside and dial 9-1-1. If you cannot get inside, try to get something between you and the wild animal

Do not feed your pets outside or leave them outside unsupervised

Do not leave food supplies outside such as trash, bird feeders, etc.

If you have further questions, feel free to contact the police department at 721.4301.

