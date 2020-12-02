Maine police investigate death of pedestrian in rainstorm

MEXICO. Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating a crash that killed an 81-year-old woman in the town of Mexico.

The crash killed Sally Yarnish, who was struck by a pickup truck as she walked in a rainstorm on Monday night, police said.

Yarnish was taken to a local hospital where she died early on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police said the weather might have been a factor in the crash. Police were working to reconstruct the accident scene.

