Maine police investigate discovery of bodies in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Police were investigating the discovery of two bodies in a residence on Tuesday.

Police found the bodies of two men in a Farmington home after receiving a request to do a well-being check. Police did not identify the two people on Tuesday, and officers remained at the scene.

The state medical examiner’s office is scheduled to perform an autopsy of the individuals on Wednesday.

