SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine said Tuesday they are investigating fatal house fires in two communities.

In one of the fires, a man has been found dead following a fire that swept through a home in Sabattus, Maine fire officials said.

The body of Edward Greenier, 69, was found after firefighters doused the flames. The fire department was alerted shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating. An autopsy will be conducted, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police also said Tuesday they are investigating a house fire that they believe killed a 71-year-old man in Hampden.

The fire took place on Monday night. Paul Spaulding lived alone in the house, they said. Police said a body investigators found inside the house is believed to be Spaulding.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy that was expected to be conducted on Tuesday, police said. They said the cause of the fire was not yet determined.

