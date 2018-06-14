LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine are investigating a bloody park brawl that left a man in critical condition.

The Sun Journal reports the fight happened Tuesday night at Kennedy Park in Lewiston. Lewiston resident Nicholas Vinciguerra says he and a group of friends had gathered at the park to settle a previous dispute when they were shot at by BB and pellet guns from a car. Vinciguerra says his group was then beat by about 30 people who had sticks, bats and pipes.

One of Vinciguerra’s friends was hit with a brick. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say they will enforce a 9 p.m. curfew at the park. Maine State Police are investigating the case because of severity the victim’s condition.

