FALMOUTH, Maine (WHDH) — Police in Maine are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing woman who was last seen in New York’s Times Square, officials announced Thursday.

Christine Hammontree, 29, of Falmouth, was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday and she was last seen in surveillance video at a McDonald’s restaurant in Times Square early Monday morning, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Police say Hammontree was spotted getting into a vehicle outside of the McDonald’s with a group of unidentified individuals.

Hammontree was said to be wearing an oversized blue T-shirt, cut-off light blue jeans, sandals, an orange backpack, and she had black Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses on the top of her head.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Falmouth police at 207-781-2300.

