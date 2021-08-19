SACO, Maine (AP) — Saco police are warning of a suspicious man approaching young women and girls — once while carrying rope.

The first incident happened Sunday evening when a man stopped his car, took rope or cord from the trunk, and approached two girls, Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress said. The man left after the girls ran away and approached a jogger for help, Huntress said.

The next day, a woman walking on Ferry Road reported feeling unsafe after a different vehicle stopped and a man tried to strike up a conversation, Huntress said. The man left after she went to a nearby home for help.

Police said the man in both cases had blond hair and facial hair.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)