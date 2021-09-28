WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — The superintendent of a private school who previously referred to COVID-19 restrictions as “twisted and sick” has tested positive for the virus as infections remain high across Maine.

Kevin Wood, superintendent at Temple Academy, is recovering at home with his wife, who also contracted the virus, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Denise Lafountain, the head of school, returned to work Monday after having the virus herself, the newspaper reported.

Lafountain has described on social media her struggles and said her son also was sick.

She said the school is following guidelines set by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The private Christian school enrolls about 200 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Phone and email messages left for Kevin Wood at the school were not immediately returned. He was critical of restrictions aimed at protecting people from the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,000 in Maine.

“When you comply, you teach your children this is ok. It is not. It’s not ok. Keeping kids from school, gymnastics, karate, dance, athletics … for what? To protect a few elderly adults … with a minuscule chance they die? Really?” he posted last year on Facebook.

He said people who support the guidelines set by public health experts are the same as those who “would push a child in front of harm’s way to save themselves. Twisted and sick!”

In other coronavirus-related news:

THE NUMBERS

The state has recorded another 1,008 infections and nine deaths since the weekend, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 349 on Sept. 12 to 469 on Sept. 26.

With the latest tallies, the number of infections was approaching 90,000, while the death toll stood at 1,022, the Maine CDC said.

