AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is working with a tax assistance coalition to help low-income residents get more money out of their tax returns.

Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli proposed a bill to make state funding available to CA$H Maine, a group that is made up of more than four dozen nonprofit and for-profit institutions. The group offers free tax preparations to Mainers who qualify for it.

The Maine Legislature passed Vitelli’s proposal in mid-July and it became law without the signature of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. Vitelli said the state assistance will allow CA$H Maine to “provide quality support to Maine families and to help them plan for the future.”

Vitelli said the assistance is especially important so families will know what programs they qualify for and how to access them.

