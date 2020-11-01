Maine reinstates coronavirus restrictions during resurgence

Maine is reinstating restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a resurgence of the virus, Gov. Janet Mills said Sunday.

Maine has been one of the most successful states at controlling the virus, but it’s dealing with a wave of new infections. The rolling average of daily cases more than doubled from below 30 per day to more than 67 by Friday. The state reported 103 infections that day, the largest single day increase in cases.

The state had been slated to reopen bars Monday, but that has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date, said Mills, a Democrat.

The state is removing New York, Connecticut and New Jersey from its list of states that are exempt from travel restrictions, Mills said. That means visitors from those states must quarantine for two weeks or produce a negative coronavirus test.

Maine is also reducing indoor capacity limits from 100 to 50, Mills said.

“If we do not control this outbreak, we may never get this evil genie back in the bottle,” she said.

The new restrictions take effect Wednesday. The Mills administration said recently it plans to distribute 400,000 rapid antigen tests. The testing will be available at no charge later this month, the administration said.

