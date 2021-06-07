PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Health authorities in Maine, one of the most vaccinated states in the nation, on Monday reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since last fall.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 30 new cases of the virus. It was the lowest daily total since October.

Maine trails only Vermont and Massachusetts in its percentage of the population that has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. About 54% of the state has been full vaccinated.

“I urge everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine to make sure they are doing everything they can to stay safe,” Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said in a video posted by the agency.

Monday’s low total number of new COVID-19 cases arrived as the state continued a steady downward trend in new cases that began weeks ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has fallen over the past two weeks, going from about 180 new cases per day on May 22 to about 70 new cases per day on June 5.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine has also fallen, going from 2.57 deaths per day on May 22 to two deaths per day on June 5. The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

Maine’s overall burden of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic has also been lower than many states. Authorities in Maine have reported 839 deaths and more than 68,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. Several states with smaller populations, including Montana, South Dakota and Rhode Island, have higher totals.

