NORTH DEER ISLE, Maine (WHDH) — A Maine resident received an unexpected gift when she found an ATM on her property Tuesday morning.

The woman was out for her morning walk on Dexter Farm Road in North Deer Isle when she spotted the machine in the woods around 7 a.m., the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office put out a request for anyone with information about the ATM to reach out to them.

One woman did and allegedly said she had picked the ATM out of the trash. She added that it was “just a prank” and said she has been doing this for months, according to authorities.

That woman could face a littering fine.

