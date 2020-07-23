Maine resort offering to pay for COVID-19 test prior to stay

A resort in Wells, Maine is offering to reimburse guests who seek rapid response COVID-19 testing prior to booking a stay.

The Elmwood Resort is the first hotel in the state to be offering the perk as a precaution to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maine requires all out-of-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days or test negative for the virus 72 hours before arriving.

“Most people don’t want to quarantine because that’s not a really nice way to spend your vacation,” Scott Felice, general manager of Elmwood Resort, told 7News.

To help guests with the alternative, the resort will reimburse rapid response testing offered by the state that typically costs individuals $25.

“We don’t want people testing positive and coming to the area endangering our guests or employees,” Felice said.

Test results do not need to be shown out of respect for privacy. Instead, the resort just requires that you show a receipt.

Felice said he expects guests will be honest and return home if they do test positive for the virus.

Since announcing this initiative, Felice said many have expressed interest in booking a stay.

“We’ve gotten a huge response, actually. Our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last couple of days with people interested in coming up.”

