Maine roofing contractor pleads not guilty in worker’s death

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine home improvement contractor has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter following the death of a worker.

Saco-based contractor, 44-year-old Shawn D. Purvis faces one count of manslaughter and one count of workplace manslaughter in the death of 30-year-old Alan Loignon, his half-brother.

Loignon fell off a roof in December in Portland, Maine.

The Portland Herald reports that Purvis has said he cannot force his roofers to use safety gear he provides because they’re self-employed subcontractors, not employees.

A state Department of Labor spokeswoman said general contractors are responsible for work site safety, regardless of whether workers are contractors.

The more severe of the two manslaughter charges carries a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Purvis’ defense attorney plans to argue against three of the four bail conditions.

