Maine schools to get fitness gear as part of wellness drive

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Three Maine schools will receive fitness centers as part of a campaign by the nation’s governors to encourage youth fitness.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils has selected Maine to participate in the campaign. The foundation will give the centers to schools that “use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness to help them construct fitness centers,” the Maine Department of Education said in a statement.

The opportunity is open to public and public charter elementary and middle schools that have a majority of students between the ages of 8 and 14, the education department said. The schools must also have an available room ready for equipment installation by June, the department said.

Nominations are open until March 19.

