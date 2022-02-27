AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate has approved a proposal to improve career and technical education in the state.

The Senate approved Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry’s bill on Wednesday. The bill would create a 20-member task force charged with examining “the feasibility, advantages and disadvantages of establishing a comprehensive four-year high school career and technical education program for Maine students,” supporters said in a statement.

The group would produce a report about its findings next year. The Manufacturers Association of Maine has supported the proposal. The association’s policy relations manager, Jessica Laliberte, said expanding career education is especially important in a state with an aging population like Maine.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)