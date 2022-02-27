AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate has approved a proposal to improve career and technical education in the state.

The Senate approved Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry’s bill on Wednesday. The bill would create a 20-member task force charged with examining “the feasibility, advantages and disadvantages of establishing a comprehensive four-year high school career and technical education program for Maine students,” supporters said in a statement.

The group would produce a report about its findings next year. The Manufacturers Association of Maine has supported the proposal. The association’s policy relations manager, Jessica Laliberte, said expanding career education is especially important in a state with an aging population like Maine.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox