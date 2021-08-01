BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine’s independent senator is advocating for the federal government to follow his state’s lead in making sure patients aren’t subjected to surprise medical bills.

Sen Angus King has made the case to Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. He cited the fact Maine patients have been able to compare prices for some healthcare services since October 2015.

King said the federal government should work with advocates and hospitals to eliminate surprise billing. That would put the country in line with the No Surprises Act that was implemented in December 2020, he said.

King said he looks forward to a “seamless implementation of this important law to make sure consumers are able to make the best decisions for their families.”

