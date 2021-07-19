FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — A standoff between police and an armed man that stretched for nearly 24 hours ended Monday morning, police said.

State police tactical team members began departing after a man was taken into custody, officials said. WGME-TV reported that no one was hurt.

The standoff began Sunday morning when the sheriff’s department attempted to contact a resident as part of an investigation. The resident displayed a gun and threatened officers, police said.

More law enforcement officers including state police and warden service teams were called to assist.

