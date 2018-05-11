Maine state police capture man who allegedly stole cruiser while handcuffed

DEXTER, MAINE (WHDH) — Maine State Police have captured a 22-year-old man they say he stole a police cruiser Friday while still wearing handcuffs, officials said.

Tyler Tibbets allegedly stole the Dexter Police Department cruiser about 11:30 a.m., triggered a statewide manhunt.

He was captured around 3 p.m., Maine State police said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story

