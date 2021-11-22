HOWLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Maine State Police were notified by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office about the death of the boy from the Penobscot County town of Howland at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement Sunday from a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Per protocol, the state police Major Crimes Unit is called to investigate the death of any child in Maine 3 years of age or younger, the statement said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the death.

No additional information was made public. The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)