Maine state police searching for man who stole cruiser while handcuffed

DEXTER, MAINE (WHDH) — Maine State Police are searching for a 22-year-old man accused of stealing a police cruiser Friday morning and driving off while still wearing handcuffs, officials said.

Tyler Tibbets allegedly stole the Dexter Police Department cruiser about 11:30 a.m., Maine state police said. The vehicle, which has a number 3 on the front fender, was last seen on Garland Road in Dexter heading toward Garland.

Tibbets is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Dexter Police Department has two other similar-looking cruisers assisting with the search, state police said.

Tibbets is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a salmon-colored shirt.

