Maine state police seek violent felon who may be traveling with woman, toddler

HOLLIS, MAINE (WHDH) — Maine state police are asking for the public’s help in locating a violent felon who may be armed and is believed to be traveling with a woman and their 2-year-old child, officials said.

Law enforcement officials were unable to locate Vincent Cole or Natasha West Sunday while assisting the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child and Family Service with an attempted family safety assessment at their home in Hollis, Maine.

Cole, who is currently out on bail for aggravated assault, is described as a felon with a violent history who has two active arrest warrants for violating his conditions of release. Authorities warn he may be armed with a firearm that he recently threatened someone with.

Cole is described as being 5-foot, 9-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

West is described as being 5-foot, 8-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe they have their 2-year-old child with them and may be driving a gray 2007 Chevy Malibu with Maine Agricultural plates 557ANW.

Anyone with information is urged to call Maine State Police Cpl. Doug Cropper at 207-657-3030 or 911.

