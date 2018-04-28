Maine State Police: Suspect accused of killing Maine sheriff’s deputy captured alive

NORRIDGEWOCK, MAINE (WHDH) — The 29-year-old man accused of shooting a killing a sheriff’s deputy in Maine early Wednesday morning has been captured alive, Maine State Police announced Saturday.

In an Instagram post, the Maine State Police wrote, “#UPDATE #MANHUNT IS OVER. PUBLIC IS SAFE. MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.”

The shooting death of Somerset County Cpl., Eugene Cole in Norridgewock triggered an intensive search for suspect John Williams, 29, in and around the heavily wooded rural community about 60 miles west of Bangor.

Cole, 62, was a 13-year-veteran of the department.

After shooting Cole, Williams stole his cruiser and robbed a convenience store, authorities said.

Police are expected to release more information about Williams’ capture soon.

