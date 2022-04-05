OXFORD, Maine (AP) — A school superintendent accused of improperly restraining a student at an elementary school last year has resigned.

Oxford Hills Superintendent Monica Henson’s resignation was unanimously accepted Monday night after School Administrative District 17′s directors gave her a unanimous no confidence vote.

She was placed on administrative leave in January after being accused of grabbing a student at Agnes Gray Elementary School. The student fell while she pulled him into an office, and the superintended fell on top of the student and used a restraint technique.

Henson was filling in for the principal for a day at the time of that incident, which resulted in investigations by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, as well as an internal investigation by the school department.

A phone number could not be located for Henson, and she didn’t immediately respond to electronic messages.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)