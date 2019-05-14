AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bitter custody battle in Maine focuses not on a child but on a dog.

A woman who’s seeking visitation rights is asking the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to issue an advisory opinion regarding pet ownership when a relationship fizzles.

Arguments are set for Tuesday.

Maine law allows a judge to order married couples to share custody of animals, but that standard doesn’t apply to unmarried couples splitting up.

The appeal by 25-year-old Jessica Sardina challenges the notion that pets should be treated simply as property when a relationship terminates. A judge ruled that her former boyfriend is Honey’s sole owner because his signature appeared on adoption papers.

