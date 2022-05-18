TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — An 18-year-old male died while playing with his sister at a New Jersey beach when a large hole they were digging in the sand collapsed, police said.

His sister was also trapped but was rescued and treated at the scene, the Toms River Police Department said in a statement.

It said police and emergency medical personnel were sent to the beach entrance on the barrier island shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The family was visiting from Maine.

