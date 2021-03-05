Maine to open up its economy in advance of summer tourism

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is increasing capacity for indoor and outdoor gatherings and easing travel restrictions on other New England states in anticipation of the summer tourism season.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said Friday the state will raise indoor capacity limits to 50% on March 26 and 75% on May 24. Outdoor gatherings will increase to 75% on March 26 and 100% on May 24, she said.

The state had been using a harder cap to try to control the spread of coronavirus. The cap allowed 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors or 5 people per 1,000 square feet.

Mills said the state is also adding Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island to its list of states whose visitors do not need to quarantine or produce a negative coronavirus test upon arriving in Maine. The list previously included Vermont and New Hampshire.

She said the moves reflect the state’s success in controlling the spread of coronavirus, and were made in anticipation of spring and summer visitors from out of state.

“We’re reopening Maine. Maine is open. You’re welcome to come here and enjoy our beaches and mountains in the coming months,” Mills said.

Mills said the capacity rules can be made more strict if the state’s public health metrics require it. She added that common-sense public health protocols, such as mask wearing and hand washing, remain in effect in the state.

