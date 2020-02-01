Maine to take camping reservations at Sebago, state parks

CASCO, Maine (AP) — The busy part of Maine’s camping season is still months away, but the state will soon accept applications for reservations on its campgrounds.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands said it will accept reservations for Sebago Lake State Park, the most popular camping spot in the state, starting Monday. All other state parks will be available for reservations starting Feb. 7, the bureau said.

The state is not increasing fees for campsites at state park campgrounds this year. It’s possible to reserve a campground via the internet, phone, mail or dropping off completed forms at the Harlow Building in Augusta.

