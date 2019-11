ROCKLAND, Maine (WHDH) — People in Rockland, Maine have made a Christmas tree out of lobster cages.

The city spent Thursday creating the massive structure which is made up of more than 150 traps and 2,500 lights.

The town tradition started in 2003 and many come back year after year to help with the project.

This year’s tree lighting is scheduled for Nov. 29.

