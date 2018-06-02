Maine turkeys look to survive 1 more day this spring

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — It’s the best day of the year to be a turkey in Maine.

The state’s wild turkey hunt is ending for the year on Saturday. Maine hunters harvest turkeys all over the state in spring and fall, and the spring season began in late April this year.

The hunt returns on Oct. 1 with the fall session, which lasts until Nov. 7. The rules for the two hunting seasons differ slightly in terms of where hunters can harvest turkeys and how many they are allowed to take.

The next major hunting season in Maine is the bear hunt, which begins in late August.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)