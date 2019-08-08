Maine utility to launch $6M compensation fund for customers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Central Maine Power is launching a plan to include a $6 million fund to compensate customers impacted by unresolved bill disputes.

The company filed the request to the Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday. The plan is an effort to restore consumer confidence after reports of customers receiving bills 50% higher or more.

The Portland Press Herald reports the utility’s proposal also includes troubleshooting high-use complaints in a partnership with Efficiency Maine.

The utility has appointed the commission on how to compensate residential customers as well as approving the fund in lieu of a financial penalty proposed by the agency’s staff this year.

The investigation into the utility was prompted after more than 100,000 customers received inaccurate bills following the roll out of the new billing system in October 2017.

