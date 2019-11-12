Maine veteran’s note looking for a dinner companion goes viral

A Maine veteran saw his request for a dinner companion on Veterans Day go viral Monday.

Lyndon Dale Flowers, a 20-year Navy veteran was looking for some company on Veterans Day and posted a note in his local barbershop.”

“Would someone like to take a local disabled veteran to dinner on Veterans Day? No car. My treat,” the note read.

But the note was posted on Facebook and suddenly, Flowers had plenty of people interested in hanging out.

“I’ve been getting calls from all across the country, even people just wishing me well,” Flowers said, laughing.”I didn’t mean to make a big uproar or a mess out of it, I just wanted to go to dinner.”

Ultimately, a local family reached out and share a meal with Flowers.

